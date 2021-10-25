Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a C$66.00 price target on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Friday, October 8th. CIBC increased their price target on Precision Drilling from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Precision Drilling to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Precision Drilling from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.73.

Shares of PDS opened at $44.85 on Thursday. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $50.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $596.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 3.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.92.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($1.56). Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 22.33%. The company had revenue of $253.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.60) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post -8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 1,144.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Osmium Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the second quarter valued at approximately $292,000. 39.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

