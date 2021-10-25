Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Price Target Raised to C$71.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$69.00 to C$71.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

PDS has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Precision Drilling from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. CIBC increased their target price on Precision Drilling from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Precision Drilling from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Precision Drilling from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.73.

Shares of NYSE PDS opened at $44.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.92. Precision Drilling has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $50.42. The firm has a market cap of $596.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 3.18.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($1.56). Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 22.33% and a negative return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $253.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.60) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post -8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Precision Drilling in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Precision Drilling in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Precision Drilling in the first quarter valued at about $372,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Precision Drilling by 35.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 15,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Precision Drilling by 10.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 7,911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.88% of the company’s stock.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

