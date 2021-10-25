Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) PT Raised to C$65.00 at National Bank Financial

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

PDS has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$60.00 to C$57.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI raised Precision Drilling to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James downgraded Precision Drilling from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Precision Drilling from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Precision Drilling currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.73.

NYSE PDS opened at $44.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.92. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $50.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.68 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($1.56). Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 22.33% and a negative return on equity of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $253.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.60) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post -8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 4.2% in the second quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 16,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 1.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 28.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 20.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 312,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. 39.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

