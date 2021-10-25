Premier Asset Management LLC Acquires 6,385 Shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Premier Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) by 27.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,279 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,385 shares during the quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nano Dimension were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Nano Dimension during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Nano Dimension by 35.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Nano Dimension during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Nano Dimension during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nano Dimension during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors own 20.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NNDM opened at $5.56 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 2.35. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $17.89.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative net margin of 1,515.03% and a negative return on equity of 6.62%.

Nano Dimension Company Profile

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

