Premier Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Premier Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,251 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Five9 by 36.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Five9 by 454.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Tobam grew its position in Five9 by 150.0% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Five9 by 104.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC grew its position in Five9 by 249.4% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.79, for a total transaction of $1,252,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 540 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $86,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,582 shares of company stock worth $9,478,663. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $161.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. Five9, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.32 and a 52-week high of $211.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.47. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -227.36 and a beta of 0.48.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist decreased their price target on Five9 from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Craig Hallum cut Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Five9 from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Five9 from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.18.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

