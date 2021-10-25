Premier Asset Management LLC Invests $301,000 in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 27,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paya by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,982,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,691,000 after acquiring an additional 904,409 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Paya in the 1st quarter worth $830,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Paya by 1,507.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 60,296 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Paya by 4.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 543,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after buying an additional 22,564 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Paya by 6.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 99,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 6,247 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Paya in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paya currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.40.

Shares of Paya stock opened at $9.61 on Monday. Paya Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.65.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

About Paya

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

