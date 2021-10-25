Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

OTCMKTS PBAM traded up $1.05 on Friday, hitting $25.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,211. Private Bancorp of America has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $25.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.92 and its 200 day moving average is $24.70. The firm has a market cap of $144.48 million, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Private Bancorp of America alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PBAM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Private Bancorp of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stephens started coverage on shares of Private Bancorp of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Private Bancorp of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions. Through its bank subsidiary, it provides deposit and loan services. It also specializes in making loans on commercial real estate, as well as small to mid-sized business loans. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Commercial, Small Business Administration (SBA), and Consumer.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Private Bancorp of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Private Bancorp of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.