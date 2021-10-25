Privatix Price Hits $0.0614 on Major Exchanges (PRIX)

Privatix (CURRENCY:PRIX) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. During the last week, Privatix has traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Privatix coin can now be bought for about $0.0614 or 0.00000097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Privatix has a total market cap of $69,105.87 and $42,272.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.98 or 0.00050514 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.00 or 0.00208481 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.27 or 0.00103092 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004581 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Privatix

Privatix (CRYPTO:PRIX) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 coins and its circulating supply is 1,125,455 coins. The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Privatix’s official website is privatix.io . Privatix’s official message board is medium.com/privatix . Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Privatix is a decentralized autonomous P2P VPN network on blockchain with its own crypto-economy which will serve the exchange marketplace. Based on blockchain, the network will contain exit nodes around the world and will provide a way for developers to build products, like the consumer VPN industry, cyber protection, CDN, business intelligence and even software and mobile apps monetization. “

