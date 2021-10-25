Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Prologis’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the highest is $1.10. Prologis posted earnings of $0.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Prologis will report full-year earnings of $4.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $4.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Prologis.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS.

PLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.40.

In other Prologis news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total transaction of $3,204,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 36,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its stake in Prologis by 8.8% during the third quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 5,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its position in Prologis by 5.0% during the third quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 8,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 12,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLD opened at $144.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis has a twelve month low of $93.08 and a twelve month high of $145.95. The stock has a market cap of $106.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.32%.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

