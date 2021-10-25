Propy Price Reaches $2.19 (PRO)

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. Propy has a market cap of $154.89 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Propy has traded up 83.2% against the US dollar. One Propy coin can now be bought for approximately $2.19 or 0.00003479 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Propy alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00050852 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.02 or 0.00222844 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.57 or 0.00102761 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004674 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Propy Profile

PRO is a coin. Its launch date was July 18th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,850,406 coins. Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc . Propy’s official website is propy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Propy Utility Token (PRO) is built on the ERC20 token standard to allow for both simple integration into users’ wallets. Propy has a scalable business model. When a property is purchased, Propy takes a small percentage (starting from 0.2% and averaging 1%) of the final purchase price. Propy charges brokers per transaction. Tokens paid for writing data to the Propy Registry are stored in a special Rewards smart contract on the Ethereum blockchain. These aggregated amounts of tokens are paid out to the token holders, proportional to the PRO owned. The rewards contract generates a token distribution snapshot every month and distributes rewards for the quarter according to the snapshot. The snapshot is stored in the blockchain, so anyone can verify that rewards were distributed correctly. “

Propy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Propy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Propy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Propy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Propy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.