ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,235 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,316 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RR Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,395,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 37.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,323 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 8,008 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,658,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 369.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 97,139 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 76,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 25.0% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Tellurian alerts:

NASDAQ:TELL opened at $3.56 on Monday. Tellurian Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $5.76. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.30.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 63.23% and a negative net margin of 173.31%. The company had revenue of $25.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.69 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Tellurian in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

About Tellurian

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.