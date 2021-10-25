ProShare Advisors LLC Invests $414,000 in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 107,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SENS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,637,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,883,000 after buying an additional 2,834,433 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Senseonics by 352.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 21,155 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Senseonics by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,365,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,266 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Senseonics by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 571,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 258,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Senseonics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SENS shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Senseonics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.30.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SENS opened at $3.49 on Monday. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $5.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.55.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $3.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Senseonics news, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 215,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $755,114.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.