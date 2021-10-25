ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in G1 Therapeutics were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GTHX. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $20,072,000. Tekla Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $9,426,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 845,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,373,000 after buying an additional 251,613 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 2,062.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 176,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after buying an additional 168,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 1,982.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 149,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after buying an additional 142,736 shares in the last quarter. 58.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GTHX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $59.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

G1 Therapeutics stock opened at $13.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $576.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 10.36 and a quick ratio of 10.31. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $37.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.64.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 160.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. Research analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

