ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avid Bioservices were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Avid Bioservices news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 2,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $62,322.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 22,596 shares of company stock valued at $565,129 over the last 90 days. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

NASDAQ:CDMO opened at $26.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 325.04 and a beta of 2.19. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.99 and a fifty-two week high of $28.36.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 19.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

