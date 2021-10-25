ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Stake in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Greenbrier Companies were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in The Greenbrier Companies by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,547,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,509,000 after buying an additional 806,533 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,459,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,179,000 after acquiring an additional 19,674 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 926,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,737,000 after acquiring an additional 37,597 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 710,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,975,000 after acquiring an additional 218,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 544,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,720,000 after acquiring an additional 72,749 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GBX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Greenbrier Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Greenbrier Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

NYSE:GBX opened at $45.61 on Monday. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $50.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,565.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.60.

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair and Parts; and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

