Protalex (OTCMKTS:PRTX) versus AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) Financial Review

Protalex (OTCMKTS:PRTX) and AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Protalex has a beta of -6.33, indicating that its share price is 733% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AIkido Pharma has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Protalex and AIkido Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protalex N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AIkido Pharma $10,000.00 7,678.49 -$12.34 million N/A N/A

Protalex has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AIkido Pharma.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Protalex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.3% of AIkido Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 80.0% of Protalex shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of AIkido Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Protalex and AIkido Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protalex N/A N/A N/A AIkido Pharma N/A -10.52% -10.41%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Protalex and AIkido Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Protalex 0 0 0 0 N/A AIkido Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00

AIkido Pharma has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 133.59%. Given AIkido Pharma’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AIkido Pharma is more favorable than Protalex.

Summary

AIkido Pharma beats Protalex on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Protalex

Protalex, Inc. focuses on the development of biopharmaceutical drugs for treating autoimmune and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company targets a range of autoimmune diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis (RA), immune thrombocytopenia (ITP), psoriasis, myasthenia gravis, chronic idiopathic demyelinating polyneuropathy, and pemphigus. Its lead product candidate is PRTX-100, an immunomodulatory therapy, a highly-purified form of staphylococcal protein A, which is in Phase I/II open-label, dose-escalating study for the treatment of patients with persistent/chronic ITP; and Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of RA on methotrexate or leflunomide. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Florham Park, New Jersey.

About AIkido Pharma

AIkido Pharma, Inc. is a biotechnology development company, which engages in the provision of diversified portfolio of small-molecule anticancer and antiviral therapeutics in development. Its oncology therapeutics includes treatments for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It also creates broad-spectrum antiviral platform, in which the lead compounds have activity against multiple viruses including Influenza virus, Ebolavirus and Marburg virus, SARS-CoV, MERS-CoV, and SARS-CoV-2, the cause of COVID-19. The company was founded by Gilbert V. Levin and M. Karen Levin in 1967 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

