Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

PTRA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Proterra in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Proterra in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Proterra in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock.

NASDAQ PTRA opened at $9.36 on Friday. Proterra has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $31.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 10.95 and a quick ratio of 9.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.15.

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $58.50 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Proterra will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Proterra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Proterra in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Proterra in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in Proterra by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Proterra in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Proterra Company Profile

Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.

