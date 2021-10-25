Proton (XPR) Trading Up 4.7% Over Last 7 Days

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. One Proton coin can now be purchased for $0.0411 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Proton has a market capitalization of $217.59 million and $30.13 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Proton has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00048612 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.03 or 0.00201411 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.01 or 0.00101511 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004507 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Proton Profile

Proton is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,293,784,214 coins. Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Buying and Selling Proton

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

