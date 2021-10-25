Prudential PLC Sells 1,132,750 Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Prudential PLC decreased its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 98.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,725 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,132,750 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,119,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $135,785,000 after purchasing an additional 498,304 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,019,610 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,952,000 after purchasing an additional 179,200 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 10.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,340,000 after purchasing an additional 201,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 10.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,862,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,987,000 after purchasing an additional 176,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 10,499.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,541,285 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,744 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on AXL. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

NYSE AXL opened at $10.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.01 and a 200 day moving average of $9.84. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 76.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 149.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.79) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

