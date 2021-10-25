Public Mint Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $187,419.00 (MINT)

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 25th. Over the last seven days, Public Mint has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar. One Public Mint coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000427 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Public Mint has a market capitalization of $4.69 million and approximately $187,419.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00041972 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000045 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Public Mint Coin Profile

Public Mint (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

