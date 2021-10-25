Public Mint Trading Up 9.2% This Week (MINT)

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 25th. During the last week, Public Mint has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Public Mint coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000427 BTC on major exchanges. Public Mint has a market cap of $4.69 million and $187,419.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00041972 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000045 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Public Mint

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars.

