Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.300-$3.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Public Service Enterprise Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.500-$3.650 EPS.

PEG stock opened at $63.84 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.53 and a 200-day moving average of $62.01. The company has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71. Public Service Enterprise Group has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $65.33.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Vertical Research raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.11.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total transaction of $307,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total value of $25,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,298,421 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

