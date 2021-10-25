Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Enbridge Inc. Issued By US Capital Advisors (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) – US Capital Advisors decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enbridge in a report released on Wednesday, October 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.73. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enbridge’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.

ENB has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.46.

Shares of ENB opened at $42.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.30. Enbridge has a twelve month low of $26.97 and a twelve month high of $43.21. The stock has a market cap of $86.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 2.3% in the first quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 4.3% during the second quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 6,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.2% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 22,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 38,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.1% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 26,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. 48.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.6645 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.51%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

