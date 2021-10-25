Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

BECN has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.15.

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $51.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Beacon Roofing Supply has a twelve month low of $30.49 and a twelve month high of $60.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.84 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.48 and its 200 day moving average is $53.47.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 20.79%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 299,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,954,000 after buying an additional 9,938 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 428,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,436,000 after buying an additional 7,992 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 125.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,243,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,650 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 615,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,763,000 after acquiring an additional 37,195 shares during the period.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 108,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.53 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,349.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julian Francis acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.90 per share, with a total value of $244,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

