Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Boosted by Truist Securiti

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) – Truist Securiti lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Globe Life in a research note issued on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.99. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Globe Life’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GL. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.60.

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $93.20 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.53. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Globe Life has a 52-week low of $77.71 and a 52-week high of $108.22.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.11). Globe Life had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st.

In other Globe Life news, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total transaction of $131,463.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 6,383 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $596,108.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,768.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,350 shares of company stock valued at $785,545 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 41.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Globe Life by 343.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Globe Life during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Ossiam bought a new position in Globe Life during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

