Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Lowered by Analyst

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) – Analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rattler Midstream in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.30. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Rattler Midstream’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $101.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.64 million. Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 9.19%.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RTLR. Zacks Investment Research cut Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded Rattler Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered Rattler Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Shares of RTLR opened at $12.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 4.32. Rattler Midstream has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $13.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in Rattler Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Rattler Midstream by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 44,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Rattler Midstream by 171.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 80,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 50,858 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Rattler Midstream by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 71,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Rattler Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,110,000. Institutional investors own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Rattler Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.48%.

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

