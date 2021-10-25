Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for TopBuild Corp. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BLD)

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of TopBuild in a report issued on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $3.23 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TopBuild’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. TopBuild had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $834.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BLD. KeyCorp increased their price objective on TopBuild from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Benchmark upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TopBuild from $246.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on TopBuild from $271.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TopBuild has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.00.

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $243.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. TopBuild has a 1 year low of $146.50 and a 1 year high of $250.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.53.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLD. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 19.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 69.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in TopBuild during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in TopBuild by 10.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,322,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

