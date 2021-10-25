Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Franco-Nevada Co. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) – National Bank Financial raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.02. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$156.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$202.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Cfra cut Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$227.00 to C$209.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Eight Capital raised Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$200.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$188.81 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$202.60.

FNV stock opened at C$177.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Franco-Nevada has a 12-month low of C$133.63 and a 12-month high of C$205.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.91 billion and a PE ratio of 40.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$177.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$179.90.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$1.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.18. The business had revenue of C$426.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$451.36 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.73%.

In related news, Senior Officer Adrian Wong sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$164.53, for a total transaction of C$123,396.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$87,858.49.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

