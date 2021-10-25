Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Issued By Boenning Scattergood

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for WSFS Financial in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 22nd. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.76.

WSFS has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on WSFS Financial in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on WSFS Financial from $58.50 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.80.

Shares of NASDAQ WSFS opened at $55.67 on Monday. WSFS Financial has a 1-year low of $29.44 and a 1-year high of $56.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.34.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.31. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 39.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 3,700.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in WSFS Financial during the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 7.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 5.6% during the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 132,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,773,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 5.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

