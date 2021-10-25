Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Lowered by Analyst

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Carlisle Companies in a research report issued on Thursday, October 21st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $2.64 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.80. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.24. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Northcoast Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.86.

CSL opened at $227.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. Carlisle Companies has a 52-week low of $119.68 and a 52-week high of $229.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 34.18%.

In other news, VP Kevin P. Zdimal sold 15,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.37, for a total value of $3,099,007.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,106 shares in the company, valued at $7,995,933.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 10,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total transaction of $2,210,756.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,126,523.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,815 shares of company stock valued at $33,098,099 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 17,693.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 391,461 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,918,000 after purchasing an additional 389,261 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 16.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,008,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $191,576,000 after acquiring an additional 143,637 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 62.8% during the first quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 345,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,904,000 after acquiring an additional 133,320 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the first quarter valued at about $20,605,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 26.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 482,130 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $92,271,000 after acquiring an additional 99,448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

