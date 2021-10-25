Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Reduced by Capital One Financial

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Halliburton in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 20th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now forecasts that the oilfield services company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.35. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Halliburton’s FY2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Get Halliburton alerts:

HAL has been the topic of several other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.30.

NYSE:HAL opened at $25.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.82 and a beta of 2.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.59. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $10.99 and a twelve month high of $26.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAL. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 114,937 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,106,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1,392.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,408,289 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $94,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 172,422 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 30,098 shares in the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Halliburton news, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $861,924.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $833,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.69%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.