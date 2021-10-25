Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Cut by Analyst

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Tenet Healthcare in a research report issued on Friday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now expects that the company will earn $1.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.69. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock.

THC has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.38.

Shares of THC stock opened at $70.63 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.15 and a 200-day moving average of $66.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $24.15 and a 12-month high of $76.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 2.58.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 60.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 1,898 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total value of $136,542.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,077 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $441,797.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,497.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,709 shares of company stock valued at $6,612,775. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $608,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $311,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 73,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 35,315 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

