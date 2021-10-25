Qtum (QTUM) Price Tops $13.23

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 25th. Qtum has a market cap of $1.31 billion and $169.93 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for about $13.23 or 0.00020995 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 7.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000057 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001450 BTC.

About Qtum

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,841,704 coins and its circulating supply is 98,807,901 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Qtum is qtum.org . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Qtum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

