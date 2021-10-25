Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $119.77

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $119.77 and last traded at $119.49, with a volume of 4947 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $118.06.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PWR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Cowen raised their target price on Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.08.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.37 and a 200-day moving average of $98.54. The stock has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.64%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.23%.

In other Quanta Services news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,598.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the second quarter worth approximately $1,506,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,538,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 165,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,605,000 after buying an additional 22,951 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 14.8% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 26,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIK Capital LP purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at about $1,815,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

