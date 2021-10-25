Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Has $2.42 Million Stock Holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd reduced its holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 80,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 38,739 shares during the period. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund comprises approximately 2.7% of Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 25.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 18.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter.

Get Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund alerts:

Shares of NTG stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.95. 1,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,428. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.81. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.44 and a 12 month high of $33.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. This is a positive change from Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Profile

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm engages in the natural gas infrastructure master limited partnerships. It also owns and operates a network of pipeline and energy-related logistical infrastructure assets with an emphasis on those that transport, gather, process, and store natural gas and natural gas liquids.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.