Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Has $6.48 Million Position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd cut its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) by 42.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 728,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 537,521 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund makes up 7.2% of Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $6,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KYN. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5,941.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,737,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,418 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,002,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,191,000 after acquiring an additional 169,598 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter worth $1,013,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter worth $607,000. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 313,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 55,415 shares during the last quarter.

Get Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $8.86. 2,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,557. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $9.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.