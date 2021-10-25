Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Sells 12,900 Shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd trimmed its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,900 shares during the quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 303,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 34,939 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 242,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,408 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 235,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 10,468 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 19,710.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 140,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 139,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceera Investments LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 134,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 16,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund alerts:

MSD stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.08. 600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,226. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.35 and a 1 year high of $9.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.