Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Trims Stock Position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,660 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund makes up about 1.0% of Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd owned about 0.31% of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $350,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 30,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,913,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,477,000 after buying an additional 42,980 shares in the last quarter. 53.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund alerts:

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,994. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.34. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $28.40.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.