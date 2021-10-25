Quantinno Capital Management LP Invests $203,000 in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in STAG Industrial in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in STAG Industrial in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in STAG Industrial in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 53.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 74.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STAG shares. Capital One Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.43.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $1,439,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,377,100.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STAG opened at $43.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.54 and its 200-day moving average is $38.93. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $29.34 and a one year high of $44.00.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $138.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.36 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.72%.

STAG Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

