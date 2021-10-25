Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KFRC. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kforce by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,673,000 after purchasing an additional 40,174 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 8,871 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 187.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 18,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 10,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Kforce alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other Kforce news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $229,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,808 shares of company stock worth $4,722,285. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KFRC opened at $65.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.32. Kforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.98 and a 52-week high of $69.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.27.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $403.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.31 million. Kforce had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 40.11%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.69%.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.