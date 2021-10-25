Quantinno Capital Management LP Sells 1,600 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Quantinno Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,802 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. HP comprises 0.7% of Quantinno Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in HP were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of HP by 3.7% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 11,146 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 13.7% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 25.3% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in shares of HP by 2.8% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 18,754 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 31.6% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. 77.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $30.47 on Monday. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The firm has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.41 and a 200-day moving average of $30.10.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a negative return on equity of 137.22% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on HPQ shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on HP in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $936,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.