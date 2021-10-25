Quantinno Capital Management LP Sells 537 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Quantinno Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 22.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in CONMED were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNMD. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in CONMED in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CONMED in the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in CONMED by 386.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in CONMED in the 1st quarter worth $194,000.

Shares of NYSE CNMD opened at $146.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.58. CONMED Co. has a 12-month low of $76.43 and a 12-month high of $147.11.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $255.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.87 million. CONMED had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.89%. On average, equities analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is 36.70%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNMD. UBS Group began coverage on shares of CONMED in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CONMED has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

In related news, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 4,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $571,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.76, for a total transaction of $165,726.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,322 shares in the company, valued at $162,288.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,619 shares of company stock worth $2,590,383 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

