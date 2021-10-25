Quantinno Capital Management LP Sells 550 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lessened its stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,139 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 437.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,276 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 72,173 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $15,057,000 after purchasing an additional 24,534 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,136 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 321.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,929 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 13,674 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,443 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FFIV. Barclays boosted their price target on F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $206.39 price target (down previously from $235.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $206.39 target price (down previously from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on F5 Networks in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.11.

F5 Networks stock opened at $208.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.12, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $202.64 and its 200 day moving average is $196.41. F5 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.25 and a twelve month high of $216.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $651.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.94 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $62,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.40, for a total value of $252,436.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,928 shares of company stock worth $2,233,509 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

