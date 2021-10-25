Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 114,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.15% of Fluent at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fluent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Fluent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in Fluent by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fluent by 1,202.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 30,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent during the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. 32.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Fluent stock opened at $2.30 on Monday. Fluent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.29 million, a P/E ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 2.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Fluent had a negative return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $73.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.64 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Fluent, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Fluent Profile

Fluent, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing services. It operates through Fluent and All Other segments. The Fluent segment include delivering data and performance-based marketing executions. The All Other segment represent the operation results of AdParlor, LLC, a digital advertising solution for social media buying.

