Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $352,000 in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 12,358 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,165,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,971,000 after purchasing an additional 793,936 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,418,000. DCM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 32,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the first quarter valued at about $640,000. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BHE opened at $25.30 on Monday. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.67 and a fifty-two week high of $32.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $900.22 million, a PE ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 1.14.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $544.66 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.47%.

In other Benchmark Electronics news, CFO Roop Kalyan Lakkaraju bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.37 per share, with a total value of $47,466.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Greef-Safft Anne De bought 3,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.74 per share, for a total transaction of $99,974.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,971.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 7,584 shares of company stock valued at $197,790. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BHE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Sidoti upgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

