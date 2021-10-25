Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New $357,000 Investment in Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $2,163,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $2,743,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $45,997,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $723,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $549,000. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janux Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

JANX stock opened at $22.76 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.95. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.32 and a 52 week high of $37.99.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

