Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New Investment in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in TEGNA during the 2nd quarter worth $977,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,349,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,568,000 after acquiring an additional 195,310 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,249,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,045,000 after acquiring an additional 230,916 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the 2nd quarter worth $360,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TEGNA by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,547,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,797,000 after purchasing an additional 225,754 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Barrington Research cut TEGNA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of TEGNA stock opened at $20.53 on Monday. TEGNA Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.77 and a 52-week high of $22.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. TEGNA had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $732.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

