Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 22,974 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 87.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,341 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,974 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Q2 were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Q2 in the first quarter worth $20,651,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Q2 by 18.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,017,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,353,000 after purchasing an additional 158,369 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in Q2 by 59.6% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 414,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,494,000 after purchasing an additional 154,667 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in Q2 by 31.4% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 570,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,495,000 after purchasing an additional 136,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Q2 by 20.1% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 749,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,847,000 after purchasing an additional 125,466 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE QTWO opened at $79.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -36.66 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.51 and a 12 month high of $148.56.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $123.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.70 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on QTWO. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Q2 from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet lowered Q2 from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Q2 from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.11.

In other Q2 news, Director R. H. Seale sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.72, for a total value of $4,795,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,298,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,760 shares of company stock valued at $10,955,291 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

