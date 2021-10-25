Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 4,564 Shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lessened its stake in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,564 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the period. 55.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Newmark Group stock opened at $15.00 on Monday. Newmark Group, Inc. has a one year low of $4.28 and a one year high of $15.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.76 and its 200 day moving average is $12.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 25.07%. The company had revenue of $629.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.93 million. Analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Newmark Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

