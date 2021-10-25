Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes $364,000 Position in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,861 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPNS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Sapiens International by 193.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,837 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sapiens International by 9.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sapiens International in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Sapiens International in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Sapiens International by 61.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. 25.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sapiens International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sapiens International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

Sapiens International stock opened at $34.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.61 and a beta of 1.39. Sapiens International Co. has a 52-week low of $24.30 and a 52-week high of $35.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.50 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Sapiens International Profile

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

